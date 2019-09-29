Nordson (NDSN) Shareholder Aperio Group Has Lowered Position by $1.26 Million; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Value Declined While Clearline Capital LP Increased by $3.29 Million Its Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 3.18M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 8,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 14,371 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 23,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 61,413 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Service Gp Inc invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Brookfield Asset has 490,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 103,836 shares. Utah Retirement holds 59,100 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn reported 13.18 million shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 360,318 shares. Tremblant Cap Group accumulated 8.93M shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 210,600 shares. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.06 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 332,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 55,781 shares stake. Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 15.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 37,356 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Realogy Shares Are Down 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Realogy Holdings Stock Fell 45.5% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Collaboration with Luxury Home Furnishings Brand Perigold – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 94,942 shares to 33,973 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 92,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,019 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold NDSN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 88,450 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 6,280 shares stake. 70,975 were reported by Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 13,335 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 101,474 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 31,239 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corp has 0.16% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 294,077 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 1,100 are held by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Brown Advisory holds 435,950 shares.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Gained 96% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordson Corp (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $104.63M for 19.82 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 25,618 shares to 181,040 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 14,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).