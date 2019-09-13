Nordson (NDSN) Share Value Declined While Confluence Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $527,481; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 218,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14B, down from 251,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.67 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NDSN) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 3,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 161,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78M, up from 157,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 130,702 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,708 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,400 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 82,327 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York reported 1.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 41,394 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc holds 280 shares. Hollencrest Management, California-based fund reported 357,133 shares. Motco reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Payden And Rygel reported 744,100 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.75% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 234,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.14% or 25,271 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $304.34 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

