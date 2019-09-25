Nordson (NDSN) Holder Shelton Capital Management Increased Stake; As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Increased Its Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 653.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, up from 476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 155,754 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 102,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.59M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counsel reported 39,783 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 60,235 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 10,330 are held by Gotham Asset Lc. Mackenzie Finance reported 77,138 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Communications accumulated 104,350 shares. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 0.87% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Security Natl Tru Com has 0.49% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.62% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 149,813 shares. Brown Advisory holds 78,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5,201 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 4.88M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 25,859 shares to 35,620 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 21,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,242 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.