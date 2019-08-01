Nordson (NDSN) EPS Estimated At $1.84; Beck Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stag Indl Com (STAG) Position

Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 20 after the close.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. NDSN’s profit would be $105.71M giving it 19.29 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Nordson Corporation’s analysts see 19.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 62,738 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) stake by 428.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 139,747 shares as Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG)'s stock rose 0.92%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 172,365 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 32,618 last quarter. Stag Indl Inc Com now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 601,850 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated has 28,418 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 50,325 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 3,200 shares. Automobile Association owns 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 17,308 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America has 90,513 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 1.41M shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bailard has 7,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Asset Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 49,358 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.01% or 40,500 shares. 32,138 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Strs Ohio invested in 153,933 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 466,000 shares.

Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)'s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. The Company’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods. It has a 25.85 P/E ratio. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream.

What Is Nordson Corporation's (NASDAQ:NDSN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019