Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Both Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.47 N/A 5.51 25.73 Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.43 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nordson Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nordson Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nordson Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Nordson Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Twin Disc Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nordson Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.86% for Nordson Corporation with average price target of $125.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordson Corporation and Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 63.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has 18.69% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated on 11 of the 11 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.