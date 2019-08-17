Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Both Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 136 3.57 N/A 5.51 25.73 The Middleby Corporation 130 2.12 N/A 5.77 23.30

Table 1 demonstrates Nordson Corporation and The Middleby Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Middleby Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nordson Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Middleby Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nordson Corporation and The Middleby Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Nordson Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Middleby Corporation has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation has 2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nordson Corporation and The Middleby Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively The Middleby Corporation has a consensus target price of $145, with potential upside of 30.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordson Corporation and The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than The Middleby Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Nordson Corporation beats The Middleby Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.