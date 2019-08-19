Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.57 N/A 5.51 25.73 Raven Industries Inc. 37 2.99 N/A 1.18 30.76

Table 1 highlights Nordson Corporation and Raven Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nordson Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Raven Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Nordson Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Raven Industries Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Raven Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 3.5 respectively. Raven Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nordson Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nordson Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 78.6%. About 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year Nordson Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nordson Corporation beats Raven Industries Inc.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.