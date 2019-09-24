Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.81 N/A 5.51 25.73 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 119 1.85 N/A 5.72 21.63

Demonstrates Nordson Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ingersoll-Rand Plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nordson Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nordson Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ingersoll-Rand Plc are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Nordson Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nordson Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75

Nordson Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -13.35% and an $125 average target price. Competitively Ingersoll-Rand Plc has an average target price of $135.13, with potential upside of 10.15%. The data provided earlier shows that Ingersoll-Rand Plc appears more favorable than Nordson Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Ingersoll-Rand Plc on 8 of the 12 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.