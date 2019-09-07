Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.58 N/A 5.51 25.73 IDEX Corporation 158 5.06 N/A 5.40 31.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nordson Corporation and IDEX Corporation. IDEX Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Nordson Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nordson Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than IDEX Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nordson Corporation and IDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that Nordson Corporation is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IDEX Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. IDEX Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nordson Corporation and IDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Nordson Corporation has a -9.70% downside potential and a consensus target price of $125. On the other hand, IDEX Corporation’s potential downside is -0.50% and its average target price is $168. Based on the results given earlier, IDEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Nordson Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares and 98% of IDEX Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Nordson Corporation shares. Competitively, IDEX Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors IDEX Corporation beats Nordson Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.