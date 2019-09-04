Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

This is a contrast between Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.41 N/A 5.51 25.73 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 2.28 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nordson Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nordson Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.15% for Nordson Corporation with average target price of $125.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nordson Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 1.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.