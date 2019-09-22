Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

We are comparing Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.79 N/A 5.51 25.73 General Electric Company 10 0.68 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Nordson Corporation and General Electric Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Volatility & Risk

Nordson Corporation’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. General Electric Company on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Nordson Corporation and General Electric Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 General Electric Company 1 2 2 2.40

Nordson Corporation’s downside potential is -13.01% at a $125 average target price. Competitively General Electric Company has an average target price of $10.7, with potential upside of 14.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that General Electric Company looks more robust than Nordson Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares and 59.8% of General Electric Company shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Nordson Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.16% of General Electric Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Nordson Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than General Electric Company.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors General Electric Company.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.