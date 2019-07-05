Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

We are comparing Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 133 3.64 N/A 5.47 25.21 Cynergistek Inc. 5 0.65 N/A 0.19 25.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nordson Corporation and Cynergistek Inc. Cynergistek Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nordson Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cynergistek Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nordson Corporation and Cynergistek Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2% Cynergistek Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nordson Corporation’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cynergistek Inc.’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Cynergistek Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Nordson Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cynergistek Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nordson Corporation and Cynergistek Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cynergistek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Nordson Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Cynergistek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Nordson Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Cynergistek Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Cynergistek Inc. 3.5% -2.67% 0.03% 17.37% -3.47% -0.21%

For the past year Nordson Corporation had bullish trend while Cynergistek Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Nordson Corporation beats Cynergistek Inc.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.