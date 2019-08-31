Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) Comparison side by side

Since Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.59 N/A 5.51 25.73 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.94 N/A 0.68 24.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nordson Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp. Milacron Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nordson Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordson Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Nordson Corporation has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nordson Corporation and Milacron Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Nordson Corporation’s consensus target price is $125, while its potential downside is -8.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares and 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. Nordson Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Milacron Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.