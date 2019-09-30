Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Comparing side by side

Both Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 139 1.90 51.41M 5.51 25.73 Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 1.08M -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nordson Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordson Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 36,903,309.17% 22.4% 9.3% Ideal Power Inc. 28,728,752.69% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Nordson Corporation’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ideal Power Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Nordson Corporation and Ideal Power Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$125 is Nordson Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares and 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Ideal Power Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.