Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 135 3.69 N/A 5.47 25.21 Honeywell International Inc. 161 3.24 N/A 6.14 27.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nordson Corporation and Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nordson Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Honeywell International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Nordson Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Honeywell International Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.7 and 1.8. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nordson Corporation and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Honeywell International Inc. is $187.33, which is potential 7.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Nordson Corporation shares and 77.5% of Honeywell International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Nordson Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Honeywell International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2%

For the past year Nordson Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats Nordson Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.