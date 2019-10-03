Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Contrasting side by side

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 140 1.90 51.41M 5.51 25.73 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 -0.27 13.87M -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nordson Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nordson Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 36,816,098.54% 22.4% 9.3% Broadwind Energy Inc. 784,502,262.44% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nordson Corporation’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nordson Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$125 is Nordson Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nordson Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 38.1%. About 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Broadwind Energy Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year Nordson Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.