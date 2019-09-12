Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.94 N/A 5.51 25.73 AMETEK Inc. 85 4.06 N/A 3.41 26.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nordson Corporation and AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nordson Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nordson Corporation is presently more affordable than AMETEK Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means Nordson Corporation’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, AMETEK Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, AMETEK Inc. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nordson Corporation and AMETEK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nordson Corporation’s average price target is $125, while its potential downside is -15.01%. Competitively the average price target of AMETEK Inc. is $91.67, which is potential 2.03% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, AMETEK Inc. is looking more favorable than Nordson Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordson Corporation and AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 88.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Nordson Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Nordson Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.