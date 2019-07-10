Nordson Com (NDSN) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $381,480; Flir Sys (FLIR) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Position by $673,651 as Share Price Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,056 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 45,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 129,761 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 101,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 56,041 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 24,945 shares to 450,833 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 8,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,686 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.06 million for 18.33 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

