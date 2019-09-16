Nordson Com (NDSN) Market Valuation Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Raised Position; Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Holder Martin & Company Has Boosted Stake

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 140,960 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,828 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 5,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 183,672 shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NDSN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 110,575 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 15,260 shares. Navellier Associates holds 0.03% or 1,436 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.06% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 673,805 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 224,040 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,110 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group, Maine-based fund reported 190,106 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Victory Capital invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Amer Group invested in 0.06% or 101,540 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,371 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 1,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO) by 40,771 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 153,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,301 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 5,965 shares to 62,699 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 8,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,025 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).