Nordson Com (NDSN) Holder Winslow Asset Management Cut Its Position by $889,710 as Share Price Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Its Position in Visa (Call) (V) by $1.25 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 92,163 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, down from 98,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 107,308 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Capital Lc holds 5,431 shares. Price Mngmt holds 0.6% or 1,500 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc owns 17,369 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 19,664 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. 711,200 are held by Factory Mutual Ins. Torray Limited Liability Com holds 144,011 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,010 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 33,895 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 2,550 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.07% or 252,730 shares. Hm Payson Company stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carret Asset Limited Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Letko Brosseau reported 2,280 shares stake. Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv reported 1,918 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,669 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 60,342 shares to 71,690 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $104.64M for 19.35 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.