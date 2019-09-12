Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Both Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.92 N/A -0.49 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.99 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nordic American Tankers Limited and TORM plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. About 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than TORM plc.

Summary

TORM plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.