Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Both Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|2
|0.92
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|TORM plc
|8
|0.99
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nordic American Tankers Limited and TORM plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|0.00%
|-11.3%
|-6.6%
|TORM plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. About 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|-7.76%
|-13.68%
|-3.81%
|-1.46%
|-12.93%
|1%
|TORM plc
|-1.4%
|-26.65%
|37.37%
|5.81%
|0%
|43.62%
For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than TORM plc.
Summary
TORM plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nordic American Tankers Limited.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
