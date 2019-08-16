Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

As Shipping businesses, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.79 N/A -0.49 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.19 N/A 0.53 18.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nordic American Tankers Limited and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Nordic American Tankers Limited has a -28.57% downside potential and a consensus price target of $1.25. Competitively Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 52.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. appears more favorable than Nordic American Tankers Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nordic American Tankers Limited and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 58%. Insiders held 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Competitively, 19.8% are Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited was less bullish than Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.