Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

As Shipping companies, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 1.14 N/A -1.98 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -48.13% for Nordic American Tankers Limited with average target price of $1.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.64% -0.83% 2.24% -1.34% -0.95% 5.52%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited was more bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.