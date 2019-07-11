Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

As Shipping companies, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|2
|1.14
|N/A
|-1.98
|0.00
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|0.00%
|-35.5%
|-21.5%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -48.13% for Nordic American Tankers Limited with average target price of $1.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nordic American Tankers Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nordic American Tankers Limited
|12.15%
|13.74%
|12.68%
|-28.99%
|18.23%
|20%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.64%
|-0.83%
|2.24%
|-1.34%
|-0.95%
|5.52%
For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited was more bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
