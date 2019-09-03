Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Reaches $1.70 52 Week Low; Lomas Capital Management Boosted By $2.95 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.63 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.70 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $249.50M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $1.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.98 million less. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.0799 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7001. About 999,335 shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 16,303 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 302,887 shares with $55.12M value, up from 286,584 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $430.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $172.87. About 3.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 29.73% above currents $172.87 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Nordic American Tankers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% EPS growth.