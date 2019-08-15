Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Comparing side by side

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.83 N/A -0.49 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.44 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nordic American Tankers Limited and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordic American Tankers Limited and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4%

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordic American Tankers Limited. Its rival Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s consensus target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -31.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordic American Tankers Limited and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 27.9% respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited was less bullish than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.