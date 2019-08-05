Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Nordic American Tankers Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.30% -6.60% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Nordic American Tankers Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

With average price target of $1.25, Nordic American Tankers Limited has a potential downside of -34.21%. The potential upside of the peers is 50.69%. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nordic American Tankers Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Nordic American Tankers Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Nordic American Tankers Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordic American Tankers Limited’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s rivals are 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.