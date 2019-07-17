Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Contrasting side by side

Both Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 1.00 N/A -1.98 0.00 Danaos Corporation 12 0.32 N/A 1.33 8.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nordic American Tankers Limited and Danaos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Danaos Corporation has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Danaos Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Danaos Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s downside potential currently stands at -43.05% and an $1.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nordic American Tankers Limited and Danaos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 63.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.7% of Danaos Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20% Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited has stronger performance than Danaos Corporation

Summary

Danaos Corporation beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.