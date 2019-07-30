Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sellers Decreased By 14.14% Their Shorts

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) had a decrease of 14.14% in short interest. BDR’s SI was 76,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.14% from 89,100 shares previously. With 71,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s short sellers to cover BDR’s short positions. The SI to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc’s float is 2.61%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9299. About 2,072 shares traded. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) has risen 4.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.065. About 249,733 shares traded. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has risen 18.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.92 million. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. It has a 2.13 P/E ratio. The firm provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $293.17 million. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. It currently has negative earnings.