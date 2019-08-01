Nordic American Tankers Limi (NAT) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake by $356,704; Shares Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limi (NAT) by 90.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% . The hedge fund held 120,133 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Nordic American Tankers Limi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 718,466 shares traded. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 2,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 2,033 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 4,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $155.92. About 398,645 shares traded or 48.69% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 38,927 shares to 54,601 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. HENDERSON ALAN C had sold 947 shares worth $137,315.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Nordic American Tankers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 300,367 shares to 430,892 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 340,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).