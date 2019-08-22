Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) to pay $0.01 on Sep 20, 2019; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Boosted By $903,760 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 5,720 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 160,887 shares with $25.57M value, up from 155,167 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.60M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $281.10 million. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.37% above currents $163.79 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Inv Incorporated Wi reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 33,927 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 299,618 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corp has 10,974 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability owns 1,002 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty holds 50,000 shares or 6.53% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh stated it has 244,637 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,094 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. First Natl Tru holds 1.37% or 86,277 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2,218 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 19,851 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank holds 0.04% or 1,053 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr holds 5,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Windsor Management Limited Co holds 4,411 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 669,997 shares stake.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Ishares (IWM) stake by 4,473 shares to 149,155 valued at $22.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IJH) stake by 8,424 shares and now owns 145,539 shares. Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) was reduced too.