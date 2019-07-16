Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

As Shipping companies, Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -30.75 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.55 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.00% -107.1% -61.1% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s downside potential is -100.00% at a $5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is $9, which is potential 287.93% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is looking more favorable than Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 10.38%. 58.99% are Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.2% 40.91% 40.06% -44.76% -59.91% 10.71% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. -10.79% -12.6% -15.69% 0% 0% -24.03%

For the past year Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has 10.71% stronger performance while Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has -24.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Nordic American Offshore Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.