Nordea Investment Management Ab Upped Banner (BANR) Position; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 7,003 shares as Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK)’s stock rose 14.87%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 556,913 shares with $27.65M value, up from 549,910 last quarter. Oaktree Capital Group Llc now has $8.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 370,186 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Banner (BANR) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 7,717 shares as Banner (BANR)’s stock declined 10.54%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 79,746 shares with $4.32M value, up from 72,029 last quarter. Banner now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 94,962 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 33,479 shares to 123,127 valued at $62.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 6,685 shares and now owns 14,382 shares. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26 are owned by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability. Fmr Limited Liability has 855,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs has 3.55% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Co reported 21,191 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 168,224 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 11,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited Co holds 10,469 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 482,250 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 966 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). State Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 259,406 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 49,350 shares. 855,842 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Angel Oak Capital Advisors Crosses $10B in AUM – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bridger Pipeline, Liberty Pipeline and Red Oak Pipeline Announce Supplemental Open Season – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group Llc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 255,345 shares to 2.43M valued at $154.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Strategic Education Inc. stake by 49,000 shares and now owns 478,147 shares. Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Management Of Virginia reported 0.05% stake. 35,000 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Kellner Cap accumulated 213,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 460 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 530,419 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3.27 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goodhaven Management Limited Liability Co owns 72,380 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Sol Cap Management holds 0.91% or 65,550 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual reported 153,400 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,984 shares. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,608 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 5,511 shares. Cap Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock.