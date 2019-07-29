Nordea Investment Management Ab Trimmed Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $1.62 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Capital City Trust Company Decreased Its Stake by $632,408 as Stock Price Declined

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 4.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 18,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,984 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.95M, down from 832,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 1.19 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 15,409 shares to 28,983 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 35,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.16 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

