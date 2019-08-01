Nordea Investment Management Ab Trimmed Its Jd.Com Adr (JD) Stake by $19.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Renaissance Group Position in International Business Machi E (IBM) Boosted by $4.61 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Jd.Com Adr (JD) by 70.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 641,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 274,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 916,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Jd.Com Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.97 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machi E (IBM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, up from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machi E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.65. About 707,622 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.82 million for 152.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 32,913 shares to 40,741 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Uniti Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 43,446 shares. Bb&T reported 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gradient Limited holds 0.02% or 2,498 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nottingham Advsr has 2,897 shares. Nine Masts stated it has 27,386 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 367,915 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca invested in 16,189 shares. Putnam Investments Lc reported 843,581 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.53% or 50,077 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 8,374 shares. Davidson holds 2,690 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 132,671 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,815 shares stake.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) by 4,236 shares to 228,317 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc by 9,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,773 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).