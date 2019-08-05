Nordea Investment Management Ab Trimmed Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $11.75 Million; Reik & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by $1.31 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 155,471 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 66,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 260,990 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08M, down from 327,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $197.03. About 128,484 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,509 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 225,701 shares. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 65,998 shares. 102,800 are owned by Hamilton Point Lc. 35,081 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 13,000 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. City Holdings, West Virginia-based fund reported 74 shares. World Asset holds 15,216 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 168,339 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru holds 1,307 shares. 3.38M were reported by Bessemer. Connecticut-based Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 55,460 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 94 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.41M shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $130.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz by 164,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).

