Nordea Investment Management Ab Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Increased by $26.24 Million; Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Holder Fdx Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 143,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 935,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.33 million, up from 791,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 7,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 39,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci All by 13,015 shares to 33,301 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 20,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 11,209 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0.66% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 280,090 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 13,952 shares. Stanley holds 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 17,654 shares. Bb&T has 160,501 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 6,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 299,895 are held by Huntington Bancorp. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested in 0.11% or 1,972 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.6% or 173,663 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 123,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 76,629 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 6.96 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 1.05 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 368,837 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, September 4.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 21,603 shares to 241,749 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,569 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.