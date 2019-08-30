Nordea Investment Management Ab Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Position; Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 25.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 10,484 shares with $1.33M value, down from 14,083 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 852,239 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Servicenow (NOW) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 10,750 shares as Servicenow (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 245,274 shares with $60.46M value, up from 234,524 last quarter. Servicenow now has $47.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $257.36. About 861,260 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 5,597 shares to 168,874 valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 3,904 shares and now owns 6,166 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 81,454 shares. 37,888 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Conning owns 6,204 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 41,500 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 59,526 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 36,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Tn holds 91,490 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial reported 432 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 14,533 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 99,292 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Qci Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,335 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 6,301 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Mirae Asset owns 80,443 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $115 lowest target. $132.50’s average target is 27.70% above currents $103.76 stock price. Xilinx had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Sunday, March 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Monday, August 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13000 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx -1.4% as KeyBanc cuts targets on cloud FPGA delay – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx SoC board has unpatchable flaw – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Thomson Reuters stake by 6,192 shares to 100,243 valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) stake by 50,393 shares and now owns 25,482 shares. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was reduced too.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 6.98% above currents $257.36 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $242 target. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.