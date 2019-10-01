Nordea Investment Management Ab Position In United Rentals (URI) Was Increased; Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Decreased Stake by $328,060

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 15.12M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 16,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 228,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25M, up from 211,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.85. About 859,822 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 6,196 shares to 126,354 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 499,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,299 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 0.22% or 5,800 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 8,689 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 14,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W & Inc Ny has 0.35% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,625 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 67,691 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Group Inc Inc holds 2,297 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 145,204 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Montag A And Assoc reported 0.42% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Profund Advsr Lc owns 1,520 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj holds 0.41% or 3,825 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 109,051 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.12% stake.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 50,526 shares stake. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,172 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Saybrook Nc stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amer Fin Grp Inc owns 122,000 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 182,539 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 40,291 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 4,704 shares. Eastern State Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has invested 2.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De holds 8,539 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Limited holds 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,088 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 15,603 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

