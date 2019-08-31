Nordea Investment Management Ab Position in Mgic Investment (MTG) Cut by $354,302; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 56,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 53,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency, though it would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers it was using tactics like Cambridge Analytica:

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Mgic Investment (MTG) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 27,254 shares as the company's stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Mgic Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 3.98M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News" on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Facebook Business launches Messenger lead generation – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) by 34,012 shares to 1,174 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWF) by 34,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.20 million for 7.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "MGIC's Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 15,282 shares to 51,546 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 215,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME).