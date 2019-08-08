Nordea Investment Management Ab Maintains Stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD); Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised Air Lease (AL) Stake by $1.32 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 800,726 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 172,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 987,674 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.97 million, up from 814,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 877,530 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Llc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Victory Capital Management has 311,135 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 138,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sageworth Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 766 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 1.47% or 132,930 shares. Brandywine Mngmt has 323,692 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 826,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gagnon Advsr Limited holds 5.01% or 254,950 shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 397,391 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 407 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested in 0.42% or 120,933 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Vietnam Airlines – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Eight New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Aer Lingus – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Limited Com accumulated 20,537 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.14% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bp Plc reported 21,000 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 21,767 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) owns 42,131 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Lc has 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Brown Advisory holds 5,936 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ajo LP stated it has 366,812 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Lenox Wealth Management holds 285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,651 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life.