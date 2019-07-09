Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Its Position in Carmax (KMX) as Stock Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Carmax (KMX) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,827 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, down from 232,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Carmax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $923,058. $29,214 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Com Inc accumulated 0.02% or 505 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated has 0.72% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Research & has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,681 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Fil stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2.29 million were reported by Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.93% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 328,369 shares. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 319 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2,776 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 53,500 shares. The New York-based Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Falcon Edge Lp reported 63,900 shares. Moreover, Somerset Grp Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Spc Fincl Inc has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 210 shares. Johnson Gp holds 0% or 225 shares. Broad Run Inv Management Ltd Llc has 10.49% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3.39 million shares. Pecaut & holds 0.31% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 5,000 shares. 6,944 are owned by Daiwa. Wellington Management Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 24 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 24,265 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 689,725 shares. James Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 3,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co owns 27,623 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 31,080 shares or 0.24% of the stock.