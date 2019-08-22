Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $1.16 Million; Shares Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed by $681,260 Its Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 132,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, up from 125,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.88. About 427,521 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.83M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 1.36M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax (NYSE:KMX) by 7,647 shares to 224,827 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 30,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,890 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service holds 2,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Murphy Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stanley holds 1,429 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 450 shares. Ledyard State Bank stated it has 0.31% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Diversified Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,790 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 83,043 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested in 0% or 1,780 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 385,984 shares. Charter Trust reported 9,725 shares. Axa holds 0.36% or 527,989 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 306,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 5,426 shares. Caprock Gru invested in 3,044 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).