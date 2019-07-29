Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Ao Smith (AOS) Stake by $27.19 Million; Ycg Increases Position in Schwab Charles New (SCHW)

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57M, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 12.26 million shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Ao Smith (AOS) by 101.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 513,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.28 million, up from 504,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Ao Smith for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.32 million shares traded or 9.01% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 67,282 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb by 20,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 127,550 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 478,400 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 2.13 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 21,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 18,708 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation reported 839 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 6,429 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 450 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Comm Bancshares stated it has 4,379 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 607,608 shares. Fdx holds 15,641 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11,850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested in 606,934 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. $660,244 worth of stock was sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.