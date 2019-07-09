Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Stake in Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose While Blb&B Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) by 3277.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 95,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 119,593 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 231,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 15.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 531,629 shares. Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 4,979 shares. Cs Mckee Lp invested 2.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 0.67% or 106,933 shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 224,916 are held by Washington Tru Com. Family Firm has 7,668 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thompson Management Inc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 187,288 shares. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,648 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd stated it has 16,688 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Bb&T has 1.24M shares. 502,287 are owned by Crawford Counsel Incorporated.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 14,476 shares to 107,584 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,288 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit by 7,598 shares to 357,893 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,553 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 3,911 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Citadel Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,864 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 43,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd invested in 732,682 shares or 1.9% of the stock. 93,377 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 8,279 are owned by Fort L P. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sg Americas Securities invested in 0% or 3,443 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability accumulated 97,451 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 688,323 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RUN, DE – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T Might Unload Regional Sports Networks to Reduce Debt – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Conagra, Walgreens, Zogenix, Aclaris Therapeutics – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Pharmacy International Hit Walgreens (WBA) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NCR to Buy Bradesco-Owned Assets for Boosting Base in Brazil – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.