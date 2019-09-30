Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Its Stake in Tripadvisor (TRIP) by $333,546; Nike (NKE) Holding Held by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 20,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 181,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, up from 161,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.42 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 101,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, up from 94,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 1.83 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 24/04/2018 – THAI Smile wins the Grand Prize from TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year, Best Airline in Thailand, Winner of Regional Airline in Asia and Winner of Economy Class Airline in Asia; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 193,527 shares to 292,766 shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,301 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Stocks slide after China trade delegation cancels trip to US farm country – Fox Business” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What TripAdvisor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIP) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MarketSite at Times Square – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ Composite (.IXIC) drops as China cancels farm trip – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

