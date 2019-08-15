Nordea Investment Management Ab Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) Decreased as Shares Rose; North American Management Has Raised Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $1.58 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 147,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 718,830 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.79M, down from 866,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 12,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 47,605 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 35,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.98. About 219,669 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 15,292 shares to 891,075 shares, valued at $96.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 210,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Investment, Oregon-based fund reported 2.68M shares. The California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcdaniel Terry And holds 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 212,873 shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc accumulated 24,009 shares. Pension Serv has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,415 are held by Asset Mgmt. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 10,778 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Capital has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,211 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 3.87M shares. Moreover, Cap City Tru Fl has 1.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 60,393 shares. First Personal Serv invested 1.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 50,695 shares. Botty Investors Lc reported 6,455 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Connecticut-based Scholtz Ltd Co has invested 3.81% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,955 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 198,057 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Co invested in 179,931 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.24% or 10,067 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5.58 million shares. Zweig owns 18,530 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 123,180 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap Ca owns 9,325 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 18,308 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 558,610 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 31,835 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

