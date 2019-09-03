Nordea Investment Management Ab Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC) Has Boosted by $27.83 Million as Stock Rose; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 233.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 185,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 264,980 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92 million, up from 79,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.65. About 285,032 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 2.23 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 723,420 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $96.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 405 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,533 shares. Piedmont Incorporated has 2,458 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Com holds 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 1,550 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,659 shares. City reported 57 shares. Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,471 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 330,578 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has 0.15% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1,381 shares. Amer Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203,760 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 42,778 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.