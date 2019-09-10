Nordea Investment Management Ab Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Raised by $4.42 Million; Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Msa Safety (MSA) Holding by $3.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by 212.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 27,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 39,848 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 12,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 1.31M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 48,457 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 78,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 43,242 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 10,814 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 3,627 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability accumulated 653,300 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 10,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 18 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc reported 15,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 140 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.21% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 193,555 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 3,069 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 1,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 50 are held by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 58 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 1,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 176 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) by 20,330 shares to 263,352 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 648,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Watsco (NYSE:WSO).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,677 shares to 112,992 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $43.92M for 23.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.