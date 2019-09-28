Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Pra Group (PRAA) Stake By $940,660; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Pra Group Inc (PRAA) stake by 5.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 33,595 shares as Pra Group Inc (PRAA)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 683,499 shares with $19.23 million value, up from 649,904 last quarter. Pra Group Inc now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 154,481 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 24.57% above currents $40.94 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. See Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Young Ray G bought $124,899.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADM Joins Forces with LG Chem to Develop Sustainable Technology for Superabsorbent Polymers Used in Diapers – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.02% or 237,296 shares. Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Marathon Asset Llp owns 2.99 million shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. 1.19M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.81M shares. Amer Rech & invested in 0.02% or 1,700 shares. 227,232 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Na. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 4.45 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.08% or 1.82M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company owns 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 31,916 shares. Franklin Res owns 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 2.84 million shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,615 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 33,258 shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $22.80 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 8,689 shares to 239,091 valued at $62.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 101,722 shares and now owns 2.00M shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.