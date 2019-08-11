Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Its Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by $5.45 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wallington Asset Management Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $6.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 37,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 238,647 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, up from 200,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 544,882 shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 210,402 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Lc invested in 2,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spectrum reported 0.71% stake. Columbia Asset Management invested in 1.44% or 28,313 shares. Biondo Limited Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Fund has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pettee owns 4,973 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Co reported 97,255 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). American Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.14% or 711,259 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 2,013 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,400 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 45,613 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 114,738 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Paradigm Asset Management Co Lc holds 0% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 42,960 shares. 258 are held by Cwm Limited. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Inc holds 2.18% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 121,381 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd owns 3,700 shares.

